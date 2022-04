Robotics team in Texas…

These four members of the Van Wert High School Robotics Club are all smiles after arriving in Texas on Tuesday. The team will compete in the FIRST World Championships in Houston, along with 400 other teams from 30 counties. Competition is scheduled to begin today and run through Saturday. Pictured from left to right: Abbie Mengerink, Aubrey Mandeville, Hayden Dowler and Kenton McComas. Photo provided