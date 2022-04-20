Various criminal hearings held in CP Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three people were sentenced during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Randy Michaelson, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for two days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Ryan Homier, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive probation, 60 days in jail after his release from the WORTH Center and an additional 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, both fifth degree felonies. In addition, he was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, undergo random drug screens, and was ordered to pay

partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Lindsay Pavlides, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced following her prior admission to violating her probation. She was given three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, 200 hours community service, and two years of intensive probation. All prior orders are to remain in effect.

One person, Danal Parsons, 51, of Van Wert, was arraigned on two counts of possession of drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking of drugs, all third degree felonies. He entered not guilty pleas to all three charges and was released on a surety bond. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 25.

Two people changed their pleas this past week.

Jeremy Lindeman, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. May 25. His bond was continued.

Beth Wright McCarthy, 53, of Convoy, changed her plea to guilty to theft of drugs, a felony of the third degree; trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony, and attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled 9 a.m. May 25. Her bond was continued.

Three defendants appeared in court to answer to probation violations.

Garick Hough, 30, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his probation by being convicted of violating a protection order. He was sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 49 days served.

Sam Whisman, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report for his jail date. He was sentenced to 360 days jail with credit for 16 days served.

Judy Boyd, 45, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by failing to maintain an address with probation. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. In addition, Boyd signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Her bond was continued and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 25.