VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 7 Allen East 3

CONVOY — Carson Hunter allowed just one hit and struck out nine over five innings to lead Crestview to a 7-3 win over Allen East on Thursday.

At the plate, Hunter had two hits and two RBIs and scored a run.

After a scoreless two innings, the Knights scored all seven of their runs in the third. Parker Speith, Ayden Lichtensteiger and Nate Lichtle loaded the bases with consecutive singles, then a single by Hunter drove in Speith and Lichtensteiger. Two batters later, Bryson Penix hit a two-RBI single that plated Lichtle and Hunter, giving Crestview a 4-0 lead. With two outs, Isaac Kline doubled and scored Penix and Hunter Jones, then an RBI single by Speith scored Kline for a 7-0 advantage.

Both of Allen East’s runs came in the sixth, one on an error and the other on a grounder.

Speith and Lichtle each had two hits and Lichtensteiger pitched the final two innings and gave up a pair of hits while striking out one and walking one.

The Knights (6-2, 2-1 NWC) are scheduled to play at Bluffton today.

Lincolnview 6 Columbus Grove 1

Landon Price was simply dominating during Lincolnview’s 6-1 win over Columbus Grove on Thursday.

The Ohio State bound senior pitched a complete game and struck out 15 Bulldog batters while allowing just three hits and walking one.

Columbus Grove scored on an error in the first to take a 1-0 lead but the No. 9 Lancers answered with five runs with two outs in the bottom of the third. After back-to-back errors, Cole Binkley singled and drove in Jared Kesler to tie the game 1-1, then Price scored on a passed ball. Carson Fox hit a fly ball and reached first base on an error, while Binkley and Dane Eble scored to make it 4-1. Fox then scored on an error, the fourth of five erros by Columbus Grove.

The final run came in the fourth, when Austin Bockrath scored on an error.

The Lancers (7-3, 4-0 NWC), winners of seven straight, are scheduled to play at No. 19 New Bremen today.

Heritage (IN) 8 Van Wert 2

MONROEVILLE (IN) — Van Wert crossed the state line and fell to Heritage 8-2 in game that was a late addition to the schedule.

The Patriots scored a pair of runs in the first, one in the second and five more in the fifth. Both of Van Wert’s runs came in the second, when Damon McCracken scored on an error and Briston Wise singled and drove in Brylen Parker.

The Cougars (5-5) are scheduled to play at St. Marys Memorial today.

Softball

Crestview 4 Allen East 3

CONVOY — Olivia Heckler struck out seven and Crestview slipped by Allen East 4-3 on Thursday.

Laci McCoy, Rylee Miller and Lexi Parrish each had an RBI, and Parrish had two of Crestview’s six hits in the game.

Crestview (13-1, 4-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Bluffton today.

Lincolnview 14 Columbus Grove 4 (five innings)

Lincolnview scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim a five inning, 14-4 win over Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Makayla Jackman and Taylor Post each had three RBIs while Kendall Bollenbacher, while Post paced the Lady Lancers with three hits.

Columbus Grove took an early 1-0 lead but Lincolnview answered with a pair of runs in the first and four more in the second for a 6-1. The Bulldogs added their final three runs in the third inning.

Lincolnview (9-2, 2-1 NWC) is scheduled to play at Spencerville today.