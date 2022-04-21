Eggerss donations…

Linda Karnes (left), representing the Van Wert High School Class of 1966, presents a check for $500 to John White and Eric McCracken, co-chairs of the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Committee. The Class of 1966 challenges all other Cougar classes to bond together and make a donation to the stadium renovation fund. Chet Straley of Straley Realty (right) presents a check for $500 to McCracken and White. A bond issue for proposed Eggerss Stadium renovations is on the May 3 primary ballot. Photos submitted