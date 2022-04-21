Lincolnview board covers a variety of agenda items

Lincolnview board member Brad Coil reads legislation on Wednesday night’s board agenda. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview’s proposed elementary addition/renovation project will be discussed in more detail at a future meeting.

During Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder touched on the subject briefly and said the meeting date and time is yet to be determined. The potential project was first brought up in 2019 but was tabled due to COVID-19.

Snyder also told the board a number of contract renewals will be on the May board agenda and he said a class for new substitute bus drivers is planned for May 2-5. Anyone interested should contact the district office.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the USDA’s free lunch for all students program is slated to end at the close of the school year. It was put in place when students resumed classes during the 2020-2021 school year.

“There are no indications that it’s going to be extended but there are some legislators out there pushing for an extension,” Bowersock said. “I would anticipate that in the next month or so we’ll know which direction the free lunch program will go for the next school year.”

Bowersock also noted the updated five-year financial forecast will be on the May agenda for approval and he added he doesn’t expect any major changes.

The board approved a list of 70 high school seniors for graduation, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

Board members agreed to hire Allyson Buzard as junior high/high school guidance secretary, Marcia Weldy as a kindergarten aide and Christopher Linton as a custodian. The board accepted the resignations of intervention specialist Emilee Grothouse, junior high science teacher Baily Clement and cook Deborah Dickson, all at the end of the current school year.

In other business, the board accepted $1,000 from the Van Wert County Foundation on behalf of AmVets Post 698 of Middle Point for scholarships, and the board approved the purchase of three buses from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service for $327,357.

Overnight trips were approved for FFA officers, students and advisor Jordan Dues, June 20-22 at Mohican State Park in Loudonville and July 27-July 1 at Camp Muskingum in Carrollton.

The board also approved a resolution thanking teachers and staff for Teacher and Classified Staff Appreciation Week, May 2-6.

Elementary principal Nita Meyer told the board that 70 children recently went through kindergarten screening and junior high/high school principal Brad Mendenhall said junior high career day is scheduled for May 12 and the annual senior awards program will be held May 16 at the Marsh Foundation.

The board heard presentations from Cory Michaud about the new Career Connections program, which helps teach economic and career education to elementary and middle school students, and from Kerry Koontz about the CEO Program, which provides internship opportunities for high school seniors.

Board member Eric German updated fellow members on House Bill 616, which would prohibit teaching devisive subject matter, but he added the bill doesn’t define exactly what is considered divisive. He also mentioned an unnumbered bill in Columbus that if eventually approved would change school board terms from four to two years.

The board’s final strategic planning meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, and the next regular meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Both meetings will be held in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.