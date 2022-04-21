Ohio Nat’l Guard sending aid to Ukraine

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that the Ohio Army National Guard will aid Ukraine by providing armored personnel carriers for use against continued Russian aggression.

Following a request from the Department of Defense (DOD), the Ohio Army National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to Ukraine as part of a drawdown of DOD inventories to support the war-torn country. M-113 APCs are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.

“As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible,” DeWine said. “Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas.”

The announcement is the latest effort in Ohio to help Ukraine combat the unprovoked attack by Russia. Earlier this month, Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Public Safety had begun collecting hundreds of pieces of surplus or expired personal protective gear for donation to members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense.