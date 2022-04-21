Support for Eggerss renovations

To the Editor:

45 years ago, I had the privilege of moving my family to Van Wert and joining the Central Mutual team as Director of Human Resources.

Van Wert has truly proven to be a wonderful place to raise my family, work, worship, make friends, retire, and enjoy life.

This is a great community that I am proud to call home. Our city has so many assets that make it special. One of these is Eggerss Stadium. This unique facility is a precious jewel we need to preserve.

A friend of mine who has traveled extensively throughout the United States told me our stadium provides an atmosphere second to none in our country to enjoy a football game and band performance.

With all the improvements taking place in Van Wert, we have this opportunity to renovate Eggerss Stadium and add to the beauty of Van Wert for many more years. Please join me with your YES vote. Thank you.

Wayne Kilton

Van Wert