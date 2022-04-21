U.S. 30 crash…

A rural Van Wert man was taken by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital on Wednesday after his minivan collided with a semi-truck. The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. on eastbound U.S. Route 30 at Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Routt was critical condition. Deputies said Rout failed to yield and was struck by a semi-truck driven by a York, Pennsylvania man. The trucker was not injured. The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for several hours. Rick McCoy photos