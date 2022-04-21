Van Wert Health offering sports physicals

Submitted information

Van Wert Health has announced their annual initiative to offer sports physicals for local student athletes in grades 7-12 at four schools in the surrounding area. In order to play school sports, all student athletes are required by state law to receive an annual physical each academic year for health and safety reasons.

All physicals will take place at the respective high school for a reduced fee of $10 each. Each physical will be administered by a certified health provider, and schools will ensure there is privacy for students during each physical examination.

The sports physicals are not intended to replace a student’s regular physical exam with their primary care provider, but it will meet state of Ohio requirements for student athletes. In the case of a patient not being cleared to participate (from the findings of the sports physical), he or she will need to have a follow up exam with a pediatrician or primary care provider.

Appointments are required for sports physicals performed at the schools and may be scheduled online at: vanwerthealth.org/sportsphysicals.

Van Wert City Schools: May 3 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ottoville Local Schools: May 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lincolnview Local Schools: May 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crestview Local Schools: June 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each student athlete who plans on receiving a physical must bring a completed Preparticipation Physical Evaluation form.

If students are unable to attend a sports physical at their respective school, they may make an appointment with any Van Wert Health primary care physician or advanced nurse practitioner for a sports physical, or may go to the Walk-in Clinic (no appointment needed) for a reduced fee of $25 between May 1 through July 31.

More information and a link to the Preparticipation Physical Evaluation form is available at: vanwerthealth.org/sportsphysicals.