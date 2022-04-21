VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Van Wert 10 Wapakoneta 5

Luke Wessell struck out 10 and Van Wert snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-5 win over No. 4 Wapakoneta at Russell Fisher Field on Wednesday.

Van Wert’s Luke Wessell had a pair of doubles and struck out 10 Wapakoneta batters on Wednesday. Bob Barnes/file photo

In addition, Damon McCracken finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a third inning single that scored Wessell and Kaden Bates and tied the game 3-3.

Wessell, Bates, Kaden Shaffer and TJ Stoller each had RBIs and the Cougars pounded out ten hits, including a pair of doubles by Wessell and one each by McCracken and Shaffer.

Five of Van Wert’s runs came in the bottom of the fifth.

Wessell pitched the first six innings and Stoller struck out the side in the seventh to secure the win.

The Cougars (5-4, 2-2 WBL) are scheduled to play at St. Mary’s Memorial on Friday.

Lincolnview 13 Miller City 6

The No. 9 Lancers trailed 5-4 after two innings but rallied to defeat Miller City 13-6 on Wednesday.

Lincolnview took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Evan Miller drove in Dane Ebel, then Caden Hanf singled and scored Carson Fox. The Wildcats tied the game 6-6 on an error in the fifth but the Lancers regained it for good in the bottom of the inning when Jared Kesler scored on a fielder’s choice, Landon Price scored on a passed ball, an RBI single by Ebel that plated Cole Binkley, and a bases loaded walk that allowed Ebel to score.

The Lancers finished with 18 hits, including four by Fox, three by Price and Binkley and two each by Ebel, Miller, Hanf and Jack Dunlap.

Miller and Keegan Farris combined to strike out seven Wildcat batters.

Lincolnview (6-3) will host Columbus Grove today.

Minster 9 Crestview 7 (six innings)

CONVOY — A late rally came up short at Crestview fell to Minster 9-7 in six innings on Wednesday.

After a late start, the game was called early due to darkness.

Trailing 9-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Preston Kreischer doubled and scored Bryson Penix then with two outs, Nate Lichtle hit a three-RBI double that scored Hunter Jones, Nick Helt and Ayden Lichtensteiger.

Crestview (5-2) led 3-0 in the second when Helt doubled in Penix, Lichtensteiger scored on a bases loaded walk and Lichtle hit an RBI single that plated Helt. However, Minster answered with five runs in the fourth.

Litchtle finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Penix had a pair of hits.

The Knights will host Allen East today.

Softball

Lincolnview 30 Ottoville 0 (five innings)

OTTOVILLE — Kendall Bollenbacher and Addysen Stevens each had four RBIs and Lincolnview cruised by Ottoville 30-0 in five innings on Wednesday.

Makayla Jackman, Taylor Post and Andi Webb each drove in three runs, and Braxton Sherrick had a pair of RBIs for the Lady Lancers. Post had four of Lincolnview’s 21 hits, while Jackman, Bollenbacher and Stevens each finished with three.

Lincolnview led 12-0 after the first inning and 24-0 after the second.

Sydney Fackler, Post and Bollenbacher teamed up to hold Ottoville to two hits.

The Lady Lancers (8-2) will host Columbus Grove today.

Crestview 18 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview rolled to a five inning 18-0 NWC win over Spencerville on Wednesday.

At the plate, Laci McCoy and Rylee Miller each hit home runs, Katelyn Castle ripped a triple, Megan Mosier had two doubles, while Michaela Lugabihl, Lexi Parrish and Kylee Reno each had doubles.

Olivia Hecker and Lugabihl combined to hold the Bearcats to just one hit.

Crestview (12-1, 3-0 NWC) will host Allen East today.