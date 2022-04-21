YWCA addressing sexual assault awareness

VW independent staff and submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County invites members of the community to join them for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month and to learn more about the services provided by the YWCA.

Throughout the month of April, the YWCA has featured a social media campaign which highlights sexual assault prevention and YWCA programs and resources that support prevention as well as emphasizing survivor and advocacy services for victims.

Every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted and each year over 450,000 people experience sexual assault and this statistic does not include children under the age of 12. The trauma from an attack increases a victim’s likelihood of suffering from of post-traumatic stress disorder as well increased suicide and drug abuse rates. Survivors often report that their personal relationships with family and friends becomes strained. These are just a few of the sobering statistics surrounding sexual assault.

“Our services are vital in helping survivors work through the trauma of a sexual assault,” said Jamie Evans, Director of YWCA Survivor Services. “We provide safe secure housing for survivors if they are in need of a place to stay after their experience and they can get all the services and support they need under one roof. A victim may also access our services without residing in our building if they have a safe place to stay away from their perpetrator.”

Advocates are professionals trained to support survivors through the aftermath of a sexual assault and the YWCA has advocates available 24/7 by calling their hotline number 567.259.9501. Advocates can provide hospital response and support the survivor through their time at the hospital while they endure possible medical procedures and police interviews – advocates do not work for law enforcement or the hospital, but are available to provide guidance to a survivor in their time of need.

The YWCA also has a court advocate to help survivors navigate the legal system if they choose to pursue pressing charges against their perpetrator. The court advocate supports the survivor during court proceedings and explains the processes of the legal system as the case moves through the system. Unfortunately, two out of three rape victims will not report the incident and 975 out of 1000 perpetrators of sexual assault will walk free (statistics from RAINN.org).

“Victims of sexual assault don’t report for a variety of reasons,” said Jodi Brummette, YWCA Court Advocate. “Fear of retaliation and fear the police won’t help or can’t do anything to help are just a couple reasons. If a victim decides to report and press charges, many times they will give up prosecuting because the legal process can re-traumatize them. They have to keep telling their story over and over and the victim blaming that occurs is just too much for someone who has already been through this level of trauma.”

Survivors also receive one on one Case Management while utilizing YWCA services. Chelli Gamble, YWCA Adult Case Coordinator, ensures survivors are gaining access or providing referrals to local agencies, health providers, schools and therapeutic services.

“I not only help coordinate services for our residents, I also meet with them weekly to review progress, provide emotional support and monitor their emotional health,” Gamble said. “The wide range of sexual assault services we offer gives survivors the best opportunity to heal from their trauma.”

The YWCA Sexual Assault Awareness social media campaign will go on through the month of April and information may be found on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information will be interactive featuring animations and links to additional resources. The community is invited to increase their knowledge and participate in events during the month.

The YWCA is an agency of The United Way of Van Wert County.