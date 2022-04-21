YWCA offering Stand Against Racism event

Submitted information

YWCA of Van Wert County is inviting community members to join them at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Vantage Career Center for their annual Stand Against Racism event. This free event is a chance to unite voices to educate, advocate and promote racial justice.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to hear a keynote address by Dr. Annie Wimbish as well as recite a Stand Against Racism pledge. In addition, special music will be performed by Victoria Mooney and Valerie Barnhart and local high school students Macy Johnson and Mandy Burenga will be reciting poems.

“We look forward to this event every year – it is always very special and impactful,” Mission Impact Coordinator Kelly Houg said. “We know that ending racism will take continued education, conversations and action so it is our hope that the Van Wert community will come out on Thursday to participate in what we feel will be a powerful evening.”

YWCA of Van Wert County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.