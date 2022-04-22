Knights, Lancers post wins; Cougars fall

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 6 St. Marys Memorial 2

ST. MARYS — Kaden Shaffer, TJ Stoller and Luke Wessell each drove in runs and Van Wert defeated St. Marys Memorial 6-2 on Friday.

In addition, Shaffer had three hits and scored three runs, and Stoller allowed just two hits in a complete game effort, while striking out eight.

Van Wert (6-5, 3-2 WBL) will play at Delphos St. John’s at 11 this morning.

Crestview 8 Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Preston Kreischer and Bryson Penix teamed up to strike out 10 Bluffton batters and Crestview shut out Bluffton 8-0 on Friday.

Kreischer pitched the first five innings and allowed four hits while fanning six, while Penix pitched the remaining two innings and struck out four and didn’t allow a hit.

At the plate, Ayden Lichtensteiger, Carson Hunter and Parker Speith each had two RBIs, including a two-RBI single by Hunter in the second.

Crestview (7-2, 3-1 NWC) will return to action at Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Lincolnview 6 New Bremen 0

NEW BREMEN — Jack Dunlap held No. 19 New Bremen to just two hits and the No. 8 Lancers defeated the Cardinals 6-0 on Friday.

Cole Binkley, Dane Ebel and Jared Kesler each had RBIs, and Binkley and Evan Miller each had two hits.

Lincolnview scored a pair of runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

The Lancers (8-3, 5-0 NWC) will play at Fort Recovery at 11 a.m. today.

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Spencerville 0 (six innings)

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview improved to 10-2 (3-1 NWC) with a six inning, 13-0 win at Spencerville on Friday.

Taylor Post led the way with four hits and three RBIs, while Makayla Jackson had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Kendall Bollenbacher, Addysen Stevens and Andi Webb also finished with two RBIs.

Post pitched all six innings and allowed just two hits while striking out four.

Lincolnview led 5-0 after the first and 9-0 after four innings. The remaining four runs came in the sixth.

The Lady Lancers will play a doubleheader at Spencerville starting at 11 a.m. today.

Crestview 8 Bluffton 6

BLUFFTON – Lexi Parrish and Olivia Hecker each hit home runs, Katelyn Castle had a triple and Michaela Lugabihl and Rylee Miller each had doubles and Crestview outscored Bluffton 8-6 on Friday.

Hecker earned the win on the mound, as the Lady Knights improved to 14-1 (4-0 NWC).

Crestview will play at Shawnee 11 a.m. today.

St. Marys Memorial 4 Van Wert 2

At Jubilee Park, St. Marys Memorial defeated Van Wert 4-2 on Friday.

No game information was available.

The Lady Cougars (3-9, 3-2 WBL) are scheduled to play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.