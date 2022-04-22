Larry D. Robeson

Larry David Robeson, 80, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 8, 1941, in Van Wert, the son of Franklin and Mary Ellen (Shingledecker) Robeson, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Linda Sue (Leiter) Robeson November 6, 1966, and together, they shared years of memories.

Larry was a 1960 graduate of Van-Del High School and served in the Army National Guard from 1962 -1969. He worked for International Harvester and Teleflex before retiring from Ford Motor in Lima. Larry was also a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and of Van Wert Lodge 218 Free and Accepted Masons.

Larry enjoyed playing golf and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. For many years he coached the Red Devils softball team in the summer league. Larry was also an Elvis fan and could watch westerns all day long.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Sue Robeson; daughter, Nicole (Keith) Money; son, Shad L. (Sarah) Robeson; brother, Ronnie Robeson; grandchildren, Tyler (Becca) Money, McKayla (Jordan) McGough, Payton Money, Tessa and Baker Robeson; a great-grandchild, Kaylynn Money, all from Van Wert, as well as a great-grandchild due in October and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.