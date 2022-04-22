Living Literature…

Van Wert High School is inviting community members to experience the Living Literature presentations Monday, May 16, in Room 102. Juniors in Mrs. Wilhelm’s English 11 class have been studying various works of literature, and the culminating event is a 3-D experience representing a scene from one of the wide ranging literary works they analyzed this year. The Living Literature presentations will be available for viewing from 8:05-8:30 a.m, 8:55-9:18 a.m., 11:05-11:30 a.m, and 2-2:20 p.m. Photos submitted