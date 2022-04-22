Multi agencies deal with sensitive call

Van Wert City Police received a call shortly before 9:00 AM Friday morning reporting an armed individual threatening to harm himself and contemplating suicide. A press release from Van Wert Police Chief, Doug Weigle states, “The subject is known to the Police Department and has had to get help from mental health departments in the past. The individual did have a 9mm handgun.” The Van Wert Crisis Negotiation Team was called in to make contact. The team consisted of an officer from the Van Wert PD and the Van Wert Sheriffs office. The Van Wert Special Response Team was also called in for extra precaution. Meanwhile, the Van Wert Sheriff’s office also helped out in other areas. The Ohio Highway Patrol provided outer perimeter traffic control. The City crew errected barricades and the Van Wert EMS was staged and on standby. Cheif Weigle said, “After the Crisis Negotiation Team spoke to the subject by phone, he agreed to come out without incident. The subject did go to Westwood Behavioral Center to get help.” Cheif Weigle personally thanked all agencies involved for a job well done stating, “The coordinated effort went extremely well with the best outcome.”