ODOT lists upcoming VWCO road projects

Submitted information

The following Ohio Department of Transportation construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County the week of April 25. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 work

U.S. 30 between the Marsh Road overhead and John Brown Road will be temporarily restricted to the driving (right) lane on April 28 or 29 to stage equipment for work set to begin the week of May 2.

U.S. 30 passing (left) lane between the Marsh Road overhead and John Brown Road will close Monday, May 2 for approximately five days for work to remove the pavement in the median at Dutch John Road. Access to cross the divided highway at Dutch John Road will permanently be removed and converted to right in and right out access only.

Van Wert roundabout

U.S 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road may have lane restrictions at the intersection for utility related work. The work is related to construction of a future roundabout at the intersection. Restrictions will occur through May after which major construction on the project will begin.

Ohio 49

State Route 49 between Wren-Landeck Road and Sheets Road over Twenty-seven Mile Creek, south of the village of Wren, will close April 11 for approximately 120 days to replace the bridge. The official detour will be U.S. 33 to Indiana Route 101 to U.S. 224 back to State Route 49.