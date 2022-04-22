Parkway 2nd graders go behind the scenes in Van Wert

Niswonger Performing Arts Center marketing director Quincy Thompson and a Parkway Elementary second grader share a fun moment during a behind the scene experience on Thursday. Photo provided

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert was the destination for exploration for Parkway Elementary’s second grade Class of Star Students.

Van Wert Live presented a Niswonger behind the scenes experience that provided a chance for the students to be a star for the day on Thursday.

Tour guides Gary Taylor, Mary Pope, Tina Decker, and Tafi Stober led the students to four stations (box office, Amy McGovern and Jerry Beard; marketing and creatives, Quincy Thompson and Weston Thompson; green room, Michelle Agler, and stage, Hugh Saunier and Matt Saunier, that provided insights on what was done leading up to their performance day.

The Van Wert Live staff provided engaging opportunities that were informative mixed with memorable fun.

“The field trip to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center was a great learning experience for our second graders,” second grade teacher Brandi Bruns said. “They were able to get a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of the theater. There were many hands-on experiences for the students that made for a memorable day.”

“We hope to be able to make this experience a yearly field trip that is both educational and entertaining for our students,” Bruns added.

The students ended their Van Wert excursion at the Brumback Library to discover “Books In A Castle” with librarian Jan Carr. The beautiful grounds of the library also provided very popular nature sightings of black squirrels and robin nests.

In addition to stops at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and time at the Brumback Library, Joel Germann, Director of Engagement and Outreach for the Van Wert County Foundation, was present to share some of various downtown discoveries that are in motion with Van Wert Forward.