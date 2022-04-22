SRT called out…

The Van Wert Police Department received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday from someone reporting a friend wanted to commit suicide. The subject is known to the police department and had to get help from mental health departments in the past. According to Chief Doug Weigle, the person did have a handgun, and the Van Wert Crisis Negotiation Team was called in to make contact. The team consisted of an officer from the Van Wert PD and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Van Wert Special Response Team was also called as a precaution. Several streets off of East Main and Sycamore were barricaded off by the PD, deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. After the Crisis Negotiation Team spoke to the subject by phone, he agreed to come out without incident during the early afternoon and agreed to get help. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent