Vote for the bond issue

To the Editor:

Whether you vote early or you wait to vote on May 3, please fill in the circle beside for the bond issue.

With all the exciting things happening with Van Wert Forward, preserving Eggerss Stadium will be another reason to be so proud of our downtown area. So many memories of Friday night football, the bands, the cheerleaders, the Sunday PAL games, homecomings, and so much more.

We need to give our children, grandchildren and beyond this same opportunity. Families and children being able to walk or ride their bikes to the games is vital. Join in the Van Wert Pride and Cougar Pride and vote FOR the bond issue – a very small price to pay to pass down this legacy to future generations.

A proud member of the Van Wert High School Class of 1969

Bunnie Stewart