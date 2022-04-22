Young Professionals raising awareness

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County (YPVW) will host a special event to raise awareness about changes happening in the Van Wert community.

“Coffee and Convos” will highlight local community leaders and organizations who are implementing new programs, campaigns, events, or initiatives that would be beneficial to share with the community. Individuals and organizations to be highlighted are:

Vicki Smith with United Way of Van Wert County

Joe Dray with Main Street Van Wert

Kim Fleming with Visit Van Wert

Hall Block with Van Wert Forward

The Coffee and Convos event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28 from at The Warehouse, 105 W. Main St., Van Wert. Speakers will share in a panel-style format with an opportunity for questions from the audience. In addition, Convoy Road Coffee will be provided.

Those who wish to attend should register online at vanwertchamber.org.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring, and networking.