Former player supports Eggerss issue

To the Editor:

I have been around Van Wert Football as long as I can remember.

I have experienced the program on sidelines as a ball boy for 10 years and as a player for four years. As I watched from the sidelines as a young kid , I learned so much about the programs traditions; the biggest one being The Wall at Eggerss Stadium. I also remember after every game all of us kids couldn’t wait to run on the field and throw the ball around like we were the older guys.

I am grateful to have experienced so many great memories. Once I became a player, the emotions of being part of the Cougar football program just grew and grew. I cherished wearing the Cougar jersey and playing at the best high school stadium in Ohio. This stadium is standing after nearly 100 years and provided so many with so much. It has been the heart of Van Wert and it’s time the community does something to preserve the tradition.

My family has defended The Wall and I hope my own kids get the opportunity to do the same. Please vote YES on May 3rd.

Owen Treece

Class of 2021