Lancers win DSJ Invite; girls finish 3rd

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview sailed to the Delphos St. John’s Invitational boys’ title on Saturday, while the girls narrowly placed third out of six teams.

Conner Baldauf and Evan Johns finished 1-2 in the 800 meter run with times of 2:13.90 and 2:15.93. Baldauf and Jackson Robinson took the top two spots in the 1600 meter run (4:54.87, 4:54.98) and Kreston Tow and Robinson were the top two finishers in the 3200 meter run, 10:51.87 and 11:27.24.

The 4×400 meter relay of Kohen Cox, Ethan Scaggs, Kaleb Denman and Daegan Hatfield won with a time of 3:43.60), as did the 4×800 team of Robinson, Baldauf, Tow and Hatfield (8:47.46). Hatfield won the high jump ((6-04).

The Lancers finished with 184 team points, while Delphos St. John’s was the runner-up with 117 points.

The girls’ 4×100 relay team of Reagan Dunlap, Lilly Mount, Lauren Jones and Emma Hatcher won with a time of 54.61 and Sydney King won the pole vault (7-06).

Delphos St. John’s edged Delphos Jefferson and Lincolnview for the team title, 115-114-113.