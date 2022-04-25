Michael Joseph Murnane

Michael Joseph Murnane, 70, of Van Wert passed away at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on August 4, 1951, in Fort Wayne, to Edmund Joseph (Joe) and Virginia Ruth (Keen) Murnane, who both preceded him in death. He married Pamela (Burris) Benya August 22, 2015 and she survives.

Michael enjoyed music, hiking, and traveling with his wife. He was raised in Fort Wayne but had lived in many locations across the country from Portland, Oregon to the Florida Keys. In 1975, Mike hiked the entire 2000 mile Appalachian Trail from Maine to Georgia. He moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to Van Wert with his late wife Diane Murnane in 1999.

Michael worked many different jobs through the years from guitar musician in several different bands to driving a taxi in Portland, Oregon and Las Vegas. He worked in the tool and die trade for several years in Fort Wayne. Later in life, Mike earned an associate degree in industrial engineering and worked for 20 years as a calibration technician for the Herbert E. Orr Company in Paulding.

He survived by a daughter, Kelly Neurenberg (Jesse); stepchildren, Lucas Conley and Chandler Conley; grandchildren Melanie Katella, Allie Neurenberg, Aubrey Neurenberg, Wesley Neurenberg, Adam Conley, and Andrew Conley, and a sister, Marilyn Pickhard (Gene Allen).

A celebration of Michael’s life will held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Brian Walter, officiating. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the celebration, from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society.

