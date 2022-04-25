More hours to cast early in-person ballots

VW independent news

In-person early voting hours have been extended this week.

Registered voters may cast ballots at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, April 29. In addition, the Board of Elections office will be open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

The final day to cast an early in-person ballot is Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Primary election day is Tuesday, May 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.