Weekend recap: prep softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Crestview 8 Shawnee 6

Crestview 17 Shawnee 4 (six innings)

LIMA — The Lady Knights ran their record to 16-1 with a pair of wins at Shawnee on Saturday.

Crestview won the first game 8-6, with Micheala Lugabihl striking out nine and collecting two doubles and three RBIs at the plate. Katelyn Castle finished with a double and a triple, Megan Mosier had a second inning triple, and Rylee Miller had a pair of base hits.

In the second game, Laci McCoy finished with three hits and nine RBIs, including a home run in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth to lead the Lady Knights to a six inning, 17-4 win.

Leading 1-0, Crestview scored eight runs in the fourth, then added three more in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Olivia Heckler had a pair of base hits and struck out four. Katie Sawmiller finished with a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Mosier had a pair of hits. Castle and Lugabihl each hit triples.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Delphos Jefferson.

Lincolnview 14 Hicksville 0

Lincolnview 12 Hicksville 1

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview improved to 11-2 with a pair of dominating victories over Hicksville, 14-0 and 12-1.

No game information was available.

The Lady Lancers are scheduled to play at Bluffton today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 4 Fort Recovery 0

FORT RECOVERY — A 4-0 victory over Fort Recovery on Saturday gave No. 9 Lincolnview back-to-back shutout wins over MAC teams.

The Lancers scored two of their runs in the first inning, when Landon Price scored on a ground ball out by Dane Ebel and Cole Binkley crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Carson Fox.

Cal Evans scored on a passed ball in the fourth and Evan Miller drove in Ebel with a single in the sixth.

Keegan Farris and Dane Ebel combined to hold the Indians to two hits while striking out seven. Farris was credited with the win.

The Lancers, winners of nine straight, are scheduled to play at Bluffton today.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Van Wert 1

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s snapped a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the fourth and the Blue Jays defeated Van Wert 3-1 on Saturday.

Kaden Shaffer had three of Van Wert’s five hits, and a third inning RBI that scored Kaiden Bates. He also allowed eight hits over four innings with a strikeout and a walk. Sam Houg pitched the remaining two innings with no hits, a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at St. Henry today.