Farm Focus Inc. awards 2022 scholarships

VW independent staff and submitted information

The recipients of the 2022 Farm Focus Inc. scholarships are Brooke Bockey, Hanna Scaggs, Evan Bowersock and Kathryn Williamson.

Bockey and Scaggs were each awarded $1,000 while Bowersock and Williamson each received $500.

Bockey is a 2019 Spencerville High School graduate and is attending Ohio State University, main campus. She is an animal science major and plans to continue her education to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

Scaggs is a 2020 Lincolnview High School graduate and is attending Wright State University, Lake Campus majoring in agribusiness. Her career goal is agricultural financing and loans.

Bowersock will be a 2022 graduate of Lincolnview High school. He plans to attend Wright State University, Lake Campus in the fall and will major in agriculture.

Williamson will be a 2022 graduate of Crestview High school and plans to attend Wright State University, Lake Campus in the fall, majoring in animal science.

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.