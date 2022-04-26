Lifelong Cougar: vote yes

To the Editor:

I am a lifelong member of the Van Wert community and very proud of that. I have played on, coached on and have been a Cougar fan since 1956.

I played Jr. high and high school football on the field at Eggeress Stadium. I also coached youth football for 30 years which played our games on that field. In addition to that I have refereed numerous football games there as a licensed official.

Except for my service in the Army I have been a season ticket holder for 54 years and love the setting, historic tradition and I have researched the history of our historic stadium.

Kent McMillen got me interested in getting the stadium renovated and updated over ten years ago and we have both been dedicated to that end ever since. I can’t imagine a Cougar home game being played anywhere but Eggeress with the band playing through the tunnel, meeting friends and rehashing different games and how our new Cougars will do this season.

With this renovation it opens the door to so many more activities, more parking, handicap accessibility and saving our stadium for another 80 to 100 years. We can upgrade our facilities for only approximately $40 per year on a $100,000 taxable evaluation or roughly 80 cents per week, less than one cup of coffee or soft drink per week.

Vote yes for the bond issue for the betterment of our entire community.

Larry Mengerink

Class of ‘64