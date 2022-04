Local man succumbs to crash injuries

VW independent news

A Van Wert County man involved in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 30 and Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township has passed away.

Steven Routt, 69, passed away early Sunday afternoon, April 24, four days after his 2015 Dodge Caravan collided with a semi-truck driven by a York, Pennsylvania man.

Routt was transported by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.