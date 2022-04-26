Random Thoughts: wet season and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A soggy spring sports season, a high scoring softball team, the state baseball poll, protesters, the NFL draft and OHSAA’s Name, Image, Likeness proposal are addressed in this week’s Random Thoughts.

A frustrating spring

How about a hand for local athletic directors?

They’ve been tasked with postponing, rescheduling, postponing again and rescheduling more spring sports than seemingly anytime in recent memory due to rain, snow and other far from ideal weather conditions.

Yes, I’ve heard a few people say “I played in these types of conditions, why can’t they play?” I get it, but just because it’s been done before doesn’t always mean it was a good idea.

Anyway, it’s been a maddening spring for athletic directors, coaches, players and fans. Knock on wood though, it appears everything should be a go for at least the next few days, starting with today’s Van Wert County track meet.

Scoreboard overload

Linconlview’s softball team played four games last week and won by a combined margin of 53-5, with four of runs allowed coming in one game.

Meanwhile, Crestview put up 37 runs in five games, also an impressive feat.

Combined, the two teams are 25-3 and are No. 1-2 in the Northwest Conference. Neither team is ranked in this week’s statewide softball poll, which is surprising. Take the poll for what it’s worth but still, it seems as though they both deserve some recognition.

If you’re wondering, they’re scheduled to meet May 5 at Crestview.

Baseball poll

On the strength of nine consecutive wins, Lincolnview is up to No. 5 in this week’s Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association statewide poll.

This week’s full poll, the fourth of eight weekly polls can be found at: http://www.ohsbca.org/aws/ohsbca/client_apps/ohsbca_poll?season=2022&week=4.

Protesters

Three different protesters have gained some notoriety for running on the court during three different Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoff games.

One of them chained herself to the basket which begs the question, how in the world did she get a chain in the arena?

NFL draft

The NFL draft is this Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. It’s a fitting place for a big production/big show such as that. Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders (it still doesn’t sound right) is just a few minutes away from the festivities.

Personally, I enjoy the draft and watch way more of it than I should, but just remember – it’s overrated, at least the early part of it is.

Let me explain. Early on, very good to excellent players are going to bad teams. Bad franchises can ruin good players.

Some of the players drafted in the first round are picked because of what they did at the scouting combine, which makes little sense to me. Sometimes scouts/teams get caught up in how many times a guy can bench press 225 pounds or an unexpected 40-yard time. It seems in certain cases the combine numbers are more important than what they actually did on the field.

Then there’s the fact that if you’re drafted in the top 5 or even top 10, there are tremendous and often times, unrealistic expectations.

There’s more, but add those things together and that’s why the early stage of the draft is overrated.

NIL

Sunday, May 1, is when OHSAA member school principals will begin voting on 14 referendum items, including the Name, Image, Likeness proposal that is similar to the one now in place by NCAA schools. Voting will continue through May 16.

It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out. Some states already allow high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Will Ohio follow follow suit? Stay tuned.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.