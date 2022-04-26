Steven Lynn Routt

Steven Lynn Routt, 69, of Union Township passed away at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne from injuries received in an automobile accident in Van Wert County on April 21.

He was born in Paulding County on June 17, 1952, the son of Fred and Betty (Taylor) Routt. His wife, Marilyn (Kingen) preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Douglas (Paula) Bogle of Convoy and Daniel (Trina) Bogle of Monroeville, Indiana; Two brothers, Danny Routt and David (Joyce) Routt; a sister, Cindy (Shane) Neer; six grandchildren, Copsey Bogle, Drew (Jennifer) Bogle, Roselynn Bogle, Kaygen Bogle, Madison Bogle, and Rhiannon Bogle.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Johnson and a great-grandson, Luke Bogle.

He had worked at various jobs in his life including Bordens Cheese in Van Wert, Union Quarry and several gasoline stations. He was a member of Sons of the Legion at Van Wert American Legion Post 178 and was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society.

