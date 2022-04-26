Support iconic Eggerss Stadium

To the Editor:

I am writing to show my support for the bond issue to renovate Eggerss Stadium.

As someone who has played, coached, and been a spectator, I have witnessed the greatness as well as the limitations of this iconic stadium. The renovation plan will eliminate those limitations and will leave little doubt as to Eggerss being the best place to watch a football game in northwest Ohio.

Please vote yes on or before May and preserve a Van Wert Icon!

Thank You.

Patrick Crummey