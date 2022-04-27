Cougars run to VWCO Track Meet title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No pun intended, but Van Wert ran away with the Van Wert County Track Meet at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

The Cougars finished with 100 team points, while Lincolnview tallied 46 and Crestview 28. The Lady Cougars won the team title as well, collecting 79 points, followed by Lincolnview (51) and Crestview (38).

Van Wert’s Ty Jackson (left) won the 110 meter hurdles on Tuesday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s 4×800 team of Gage Wannemacher, Hunter Sherer, Rylan Miller and Gage Springer finished first with a time of 8:41.16, while the 4×200 team of Connor Pratt, Nate Phillips, Nate Jackson and Trey Laudick cruised to victory in 1:33.94. In addition, the 4×100 meter team of Keldyn Bill, Phillips, Jackson and Laudick won with a time of 45.71, as did the 4×400 team of Laudick, Phillips, Springer and Pratt (3:34.93).

The Cougars won 10 other events.

Ty Jackson won the 110 meter hurdles (16.99) and Bill won the 100 meter dash (11.73). Wannemacher took top honors in the 1600 meter run (4:48.20) and Pratt won the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.57. Christian Eberle won the 300 meter hurdles (45.07) and Springer took the 800 meter run (2:05.80). Laudick won the 200 meter dash, 23.86 and Sherer finished first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:36.05. Jackson Jones won the discus (118-06.50) and Logan Doston finished first in the shot put with a toss of 46-01.50.

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield clears the bar and wins the high jump on Tuesday. Bob Barnes photo

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield won the high jump (6-02) and Alex Hefner tied for first with Crestview’s Jayden Renner in the pole vault (9-00).

Along with Renner tying for the pole vault title, Crestview’s Jaret Harting was a champion, winning the long jump (18-08).

The Lady Cougars were led by Tyra McClain, who won the 1600 meter run (6:05.45) and the 3200 meter run (13:37), and Sofi Houg, who finished first in the 400 meter run (1:06.18) and the 200 meter dash (28.81). Kayla Krites won the discus (99-06) and the shot put (30-08). Kendra Deehring won the high jump (4-08) and Mia Rager finished in the top spot in the long jump (15-02).

In addition, the 4×200 meter relay team of Deehring, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Houg won in 1:52.93, as did the 4×100 team of Deehring, Johnson, Olivia Vaas and Branson (53.79) and the 4×400 team (Deehring, Johnson, Branson and Houg, 4:31.70).

Lincolnview’s 4×800 meter relay team (Julia Stetler, Olivia Snyder, Maceyn Snyder, Kendall Coil) finished first in 11:36.57 and Lindsey Hatcher won the 300 meter hurdles (57.28). Sydney King won the pole vault (7-06).

Crestview was led by Addyson Dowler, who won the 100 meter hurdles (18.44) and the 100 meter dash (13.26). Emily Greulach finished in the top spot in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:41.80.