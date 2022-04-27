Election: Bradford challenging incumbent auditor Baxter

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A longtime employee of the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office is running against the incumbent in the May 3 Republican primary election.

The winner between challenger Jami Bradford and current auditor Phillip Baxter will not face a Democratic opponent in the November general election.

Baxter was elected as auditor in 2018 and is seeking a second term in office. He declined to answer questions for this story.

Bradford filed petitions to run ahead of the February 2 deadline.

“I am running for auditor because I feel that no one else that is running can do as good of a job at this position as myself,” Bradford said. “I have been working in the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office for over 32 years as a deputy auditor and during that time, I have performed many of the duties of the county auditor that are defined in the Ohio Revised Code. I understand how to get the job done and how to respect the people of Van Wert County.”

According to the Ohio Revised Code and the Ohio Administrative Code, county auditors are assigned more than 250 duties.

“Some of the major ones are acting as the chief financial officer for the county and ensuring that every property is appraised at its fair market value based on the rules defined by the state,” Bradford explained. “(Another is) determining the amount of money that has been collected by the county treasurer twice per year and distributing that money to schools, townships, and any other government entity that has an assessment on those properties. This is why the auditor and treasurer must work closely together.”

Jami Bradford

Bradford stated that if elected, she and employees in the auditor’s office will focus on three things.

“No. 1 is treating everyone with respect,” Bradford said. “This includes Van Wert County constituents, elected officials of the county and county employees as well. No. 2 is fair and legal property assessments. These guidelines are set by the Ohio Revised code and must be followed to the letter of that law. No. 3 is accurately tracking records, budgets, and appropriations for the Van Wert County offices. I will come fully prepared to properly serve the people of Van Wert County.”

Along the campaign trail, Bradford said she has noticed an outpouring of support.

“Many people have contacted my family and myself asking for Jami Bradford signs to put in their yard,” she said. “I am so grateful for their support.”

Bradford is a graduate of Lincolnview High School, attended the University of Northwestern Ohio and has lived in Van Wert County for most of her life. She and her husband David have been married for 32 years and have three children and four young grandchildren. She is active at Lifehouse Church.