Jeffery L. Ridenour, 40, of Van Wert, went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, April 23, 2022.

He was born on October 27, 1981, in Van Wert, the son of Keith Ridenour and Christie Lynn (Stevens) Ridenour, who preceded him in death. He married Colleen Valentine May 15, 2008 and together they shared years of memories.

He enjoyed writing songs on his guitar, writing poetry and studying the Bible. Jeff had a passion for creating beauty and sharing it with the world. He was filled with a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him. Jeff was a beloved husband, a loving son, a wonderful brother, a terrific uncle, and a caring friend. He will always be remembered, loved, and missed.

Surviving are his wife, Colleen Valentine; father, Keith Ridenour; sister, Britney (Jason Long) Ridenour; nieces, Aleah and Avianna Long, all of Van Wert; grandparents, Donald W. Stevens and Ray and Imogene Ridenour; aunts, Cheryl (Mike) Bruns, Meisa (Doug) Coplin, Melanie (Tom) Norman, and Vanessa Stevens; an uncle, Steve Ridenour, and numerous cousins.

In addition to his mother, Jeff was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gretna L. (Dempsey) Stevens.

Services will be observed privately by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.