Police exam to be offered by Van Wert

VW independent staff

The Civil Service Commission of the City of Van Wert will hold a competitive examination to create an eligibility list for the city police department at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 East Main Street.

Anyone wishing to take this examination must file an application with the police department no later than 4 p.m. Monday, May 9. Application packets are available at the police communications center, Room 116, during or after business hours.

The following are the requirements for applicants to sit for the exam:

Must be 21 years of age by the date of the exam and less than 35 years of age on the date of the exam.

Must be a United States citizen or possess a valid permanent resident card.

Must have a high school degree or GED.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

The hourly pay range is $19.45-$26.14 with a three percent pay increase in 2023. Benefits include vacation, sick and personal time, medical, vision, dental and life insurance and a pension through the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund.

The City of Van Wert is an equal opportunity employer.