Various hearings held in local CP Court

Seven people appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Cour this past week.

Two of the defendants changed their pleas.

Zach Brinkman, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Maverick Davis, 33, of Lima, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay a fine of $250, court costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Three people appeared for bond or probation violation hearings.

Cory Spencer, 39, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and his intervention in lieu of conviction program by having positive drug tests on several occasions. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 4.

Randy Hoersten, 44, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by committing another crime and failing to report his arrest to probation, and by possessing harmful intoxicants. He was sentenced to: 60 days jail with credit for 17 days served.

Rebecca Ayers, 21, of Lima, admitted to violating her bond by failure to report to probation. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 4.

Two other people appeared for hearings this past week.

Justin Reynolds, 31, of Van Wert, entered a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Further pretrial will be set.

Jacquelynn Slone, 29, of St. Marys, was found to be incompetent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. The court ordered her transferred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital until she is restored to competency or further order of the court.