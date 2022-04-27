VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 10 Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Luke Wessell pitched a one hitter and Van Wert pulled away from Ottawa-Glandorf with eight runs in the sixth inning, giving the Cougars defeated the visiting Titans 10-1 on Tuesday.

Wessell threw just 75 pitches and struck out 11 while issuing no walks. Ottawa-Glandorf’s only hit was an RBI double in the sixth.

Damon McCracken, Briston Wise and Kaiden Bates each had RBI singles in the sixth and Turner Witten belted a two-RBI double. Two hit batsmen allowed Brylen Parker and Wise to score as well.

Van Wert’s first two runs came in the second when Luke Wessell scored on a Titan error and Wise singled in Parker. Ottawa-Glandorf’s lone run came in the top of the sixth.

The Cougars (7-6, 4-2 WBL) are scheduled to host Van Wert today.

Crestview 8 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Carson Hunter struck out nine batters in five innings and Crestview enjoyed an 8-0 victory over Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

The Knights wasted no time, scoring three runs in the first, including an RBI double by Connor Sheets. Isaac Kline and Parker Speith scored on second inning errors, then Ayden Lichtensteiger’s third inning RBI double plated Nick Helt and Speith, giving Crestview a 7-0 lead. Helt drove in Hunter Jones in the sixth.

Lichtensteiger finished with two hits and two RBIs and Speith pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit while fanning two.

Crestview (8-2, 4-1 NWC) will play at Van Wert today.

Softball

Crestview 6 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Olivia Heckler held Delphos Jefferson check by striking out 13 and allowing just three hits and the Lady Knights shut out Delphos Jefferson 6-0 on Tuesday.

Michaela Lugabihl finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Heckler and Zoey Miller each had two hits and an RBI.

Crestview (17-1, 6-0 NWC) will host Bath today.

Lincolnview 10 Marion Local 2

MARIA STEIN — Lincolnview rode a six run sixth inning to a 10-2 victory over Marion Local on Tuesday.

Kendall Bollenbacher and Zadria King each had three hits while Makayla Jackman and Braxton Sherrick had two hits apiece. Ashlyn Price scored three runs and Sydney Fackler scattered seven hits and struck out four.

Lincolnview (12-2) will host Liberty-Benton today.

Van Wert 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 8

OTTAWA — Van Wert enjoyed a 21-8 Western Buckeye League win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars will host Shawnee on Friday.