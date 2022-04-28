Lincolnview grads support Eggerss

To the Editor:

We’d like to give a shout-out to all the hard work of the Stadium Renovation Committee and voice our support of the May 3 vote for the bond issue to renovate Eggerss Stadium.

We are proud Lincolnview grads and our children graduated from Lincolnview. We have fond memories of attending Van Wert Cougar football games during our high school years. Now that we’re Van Wert City residents, we are in total support of this initiative for several reasons:

The improvements to make Eggerss more accessible with updated seating, restrooms, parking, and overall functionality will complement the pride felt since it’s construction in 1936.

We’re excited for the possibilities these improvements provide to our community surrounding the stadium. The location and continued use of this stadium support Van Wert’s efforts to expand business, bring entertainment and the arts, and provide beauty, visibility, and easy access to our citizens and our visitors.

When possible, we support rehabilitating and preserving properties vs. tearing down and starting over. Eggerss sits within an area that is being rehabbed for new and existing businesses. The Eggerss project timing effort is perfect!

We hope you get out and vote to approve this important bond issue for our community!

Roy and Jana Ringwald

Van Wert