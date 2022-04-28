No charges in “Operation Clan Bake II”

VW independent staff

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has completed its review of multiple allegations of wrongdoing made against a number of current and former Van Wert County employees and officeholders.

In a letter to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, Christopher Kinsler, Assistant Section Chief in the Special Prosecutions Section wrote “after a careful inspection of the materials provided, our office has determined it is not appropriate to pursue a criminal prosecution in this matter. Based upon that finding, we are closing our investigation into this matter.”

A complaint alleging violations was filed with Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach by Van Wert resident Jason Crone in early February. It named Van Wert County Juvenile Court deputy clerks, the county clerk of courts, court administrator, current and former county prosecuting attorneys, current and former judges and magistrates, current and former Van Wert County sheriffs, the county auditor and treasurer, the county commissioners, a county child support attorney and an employee of Van Wert County Job and Family Services.

The complaint, which appeared to center around child support collection and enforcement laws, was also posted on social media and was dubbed “Operation Clan Bake II.”

Riggenbach forwarded the complaint to Yarger, who then referred it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for investigation.