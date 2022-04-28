Vote yes for Eggerss

To the Editor:

Where there is no vision the people will perish.

Fortunately for the city of Van Wert, the Van Wert County Foundation has supplied us with a vision that that will carry us well into the 21st century and beyond. Rehabilitating the Van Wert downtown district through the purchase and renovation of 50 plus buildings is a bold move with some risk, but what were the other options? Sit by and watch the buildings crumble and with it the hope of any sort of vital downtown area? This is the kind of vision that lifts all boats because it will raise the quality of life for the whole community. Vision creates excitement! Vision gives creative focus! Vision creates opportunity!

For a moment, think of the philanthropic visionary gifts given to us over the years: The Marsh Foundation, the YMCA and YWCA, Brumback Library, Wassenberg Art Center, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Lifewise, Wee Care Day Care Center.

The Van Wert City Schools has also bought into this forward vision by choosing to keep iconic Eggerss Stadium at its current location in downtown Van Wert. The school is asking the public to support the Eggerss Stadium renovation through a modest bond issue. With it comes the opportunity for the community of Van Wert to have “some skin in the game” and support the preservation of this historic football complex that has been a gathering place for nearly a century.

I applaud the Van Wert County Foundation and the Van Wert City School Board for their efforts. I’m 100 percent behind “Van Wert Forward” and I hope you are too. Vote “YES” for the bond issue to preserve Eggerss Stadium.

Randall Gardner

Van Wert