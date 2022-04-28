Roundup: Ebel tosses another no-hitter

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 6 Delphos St. John’s 0

Dane Ebel threw his second no-hitter of the season and No. 5 Lincolnview defeated Delphos St. John’s 6-0 on Wednesday.

Ebel pitched all seven innings and struck out 16 Blue Jay batters as the Lancers (10-3) won their 10th consecutive game.

Four of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first inning, including a triple by Ebel that scored Cole Binkley. The Lancers also scored on an error, a balk and a sacrifice fly by Caden Hanf. Austin Bockrath scored on a fourth inning grounder by Landon Price. Price tripled in the sixth, allowing Jared Kesler to score.

Ebel finished with three of Lincolnview’s five hits.

The Lancers will host Allen East today.

Van Wert 6 Crestview 4

Van Wert scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Crestview 6-4 at Russell Fisher Field on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-1, Ethan Mooney’s RBI single scored TJ Stoller, then Kaden Shaffer singled home Damon McCracken. A bases loaded walk allowed Mooney to score then Ethan Rupert sealed the win with a double that plated Briston Wise and Shaffer.

Crestview took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Connor Sheets drove in Ayden Lichtensteiger, then Nick Helt scored on a second inning sacrifice fly by Parker Speith.

Brylen Parker put Van Wert on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI single that scored Stoller, but Crestview made it 3-1 in the top of the fourth when Nate Lichtle scored on a wild pitch. The final run for the Knights came in the fifth when Mason Penix scored on a balk.

Helt had two of Crestview’s five hits, while Rupert led Van Wert with two RBIs.

Crestview (8-3) will host Ada today, and Van Wert (8-6) will host New Haven (IN) on Monday.

Softball

Crestview 6 Bath 5 (eight innings)

CONVOY – Katie Sawmiller’s eighth inning walk off single scored Michaela Lugabihl and gave Crestview a 6-5 win over Bath on Wednesday.

Lexi Parrish had a pair of RBIs in the win and Katelyn Castle, Lugabihl and Rylee Miller each drove in a run. Laci McCoy had three hits.

The Lady Knights will host Ada today.

Liberty-Benton 5 Lincolnview 4

Braxton Sherrick hit a three-run home run but undefeated Liberty-Benton (14-0) scored a run in the top of the seventh to defeat Lincolnview 5-4 on Wednesday.

The Lady Lancers will host Allen East today.