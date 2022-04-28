Van Wert Bd. meets at Goedde Building, hires coaches

A student at the Van Wert School at the Goedde explains a hydroponic setup in the school’s indoor greenhouse area. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Schools Board of Education members got a firsthand look at some of the educational opportunities available to students Van Wert School at the Goedde.

During Wednesday’s monthly meeting, which was held at the W. Crawford St. building, the board saw the school’s third floor greenhouse area, including flowering plants and vegetables, and the board heard from several students and staff about hydroponics. Board members also had a chance to sample various food items prepared by Goedde students.

The board received an update from Greg Blackmore, the board’s representative to the safety team, on an April 8 bomb threat directed at Van Wert High School and the Goedde Building.

“It was a robocall,” Blackmore said. “The superintendent, assistant superintendent and principals all met…they did some searching of three different areas and that along with another incident that occurred during that same day of school, it was decided not to evacuate. They felt that everything was safe and secure.”

During his report to the board Superintendent Mark Bagley praised the work of the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Committee.

“It’s been a long journey and they’ve done an outstanding job,” Bagley said. “They put on a fantastic event on Sunday and they did a lot of work on that. I want to thank our custodians and our tech department led by Justin (Bragg) too.”

“That’s group of passionate people and obviously they’re not getting paid or anything, it’s purely voluntary,” Board President Anthony Adams said. “Regardless of the result (bond issue) next Tuesday their work should be commended.”

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said the board is exploring buying one or two new buses, including a special education bus, and a new maintenance truck.

During her report to the board, Treasurer Michelle Mawer lamented House Bill 126, which was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. She called it unfavorable and makes it more difficult for school districts to challenge assessed property values.

In personnel matters, the board approved a number of coaching hires, including Kimberly Laudick, head cross country; Paul Wisden, head volleyball; Ben Laudick, head boys basketball; Hannah Phlipot, head girls basketball; Megan Hurless, head swimming; Kevin Decker, head bowling; Jacque Welch, head cheerleading; Mimmo Lytle, head wrestling; Cole Harting, Josiah Poletta, Steve Sealscott, Bryce Crea and Steve Recker, varsity football assistants; Jordan Danylchuck, freshman football assistant; Nick Pauff, Josh Poulson, freshman football; Adam Tussing, high school football volunteer; Charlie Witten, Brandon Littermoon, Seth Baer and Chris Heath, middle school football; Gage Chiles, varsity cross country assistant; Rachel White, cross country volunteer assistant; Natoshia Wilhelm and Bob Spath, middle school cross country; Joseph Foster, varsity boys soccer assistant; Selena Witten, fall varsity cheer assistant; Eli Alvarez, girls tennis volunteer, and Claire White, girls soccer assistant.

Board members accepted the resignations of Damian Helm, volunteer baseball assistant coach, and Valerie Baker and Toni Hauter, Early Childhood Center paraprofessionals.

Hauter and Janey Knittle were approved as ECC general cafeteria workers, and Troy Syphrit and Dante Jones were approved as elementary school maintenance/custodial workers. Natasha Hunnicutt was hired as head nurse and Jennifer Missler was approved as a paraprofessional at the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

The board also approved three transfers – Frankie Bowen from high school to middle school counselor, Amanda Temple from middle school to high school science teacher and Maggie Roehm from high school intervention specialist to counselor.

In other business, the board approved:

The list of Class of 2022 graduating seniors.

An amendment to the contract with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

A contract for fiscal year 2023 with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

A modification to the Van Wert Athletic Department handbook regarding team fund requests.

The board also accepted a lengthy list of donations from various business, organizations and individuals.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.