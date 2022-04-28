Van Wert Forward names new board

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Forward has announced the members of its inaugural Board of Directors. The board is made up of five representatives who are involved in the project through various community engagements.

The first board includes Stacy Adam, Gary Clay, Troy Klingler, Charles Koch, and Taylor Ray Orsbon.

The Van Wert Forward Board of Directors

“Van Wert Forward’s Board of Directors has the opportunity to develop a dynamic change in our historic downtown, Property Manager Hall Block said. “Their vision will be instrumental in determining how to fill the missing components of a healthy downtown business environment. As the project continues into Phase II and further, these men and women will champion lasting transformational action.”

Adam is the executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, a position she has held for more than five years. She originally retired from TruGreen LandCare as the East Division Vice-President of Operations following 30 years with the company.

Clay serves Van Wert Federal Savings Bank as the Chairman of the Board and also serves as a Van Wert County Foundation trustee.

Klingler is the commercial lines pricing manager for Central Insurance and is joining the Van Wert Forward Board as a representative of Central.

Koch is the managing partner of Koch White Law and the Chairman of The Van Wert County Foundation Board of Trustees and has been involved in a multitude of civic organizations.

Orsbon is the Senior Director of Brand and Marketing at Central Insurance. She believes Van Wert Forward will inspire how the community lives, works, and plays.

For more information, visit Van Wert Forward’s website vanwertforward.org, or contact the Director of Engagement and Outreach Joel Germann at joel@vanwertforward.org.