VW PERI announces May meeting

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of Public Employee Retirees Inc. will meet on Wednesday, May 11, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with coffee time starting at 9:30 a.m. Speakers for the meeting will be Tafi Stober and Quincy Thompson of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Election of officers will be held during the meeting.

Those interested in attending the district meeting on June 16 in Lima should be prepared to pay $12.95 per person to cover the cost of lunch.