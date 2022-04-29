Crestview HS ranked high by U.S. News & World Report

Ranked 58th in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report, Crestview High School credits its success to the community along with the hard work of the students, parents, teachers and staff. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY – Crestview High School was named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report.

The school ranked 1st in Van Wert County, 58th among 750 Ohio high schools on the list, and 1,722nd out of 17,843 high schools nationally.

“We are ecstatic to be ranked at this level by U.S. News and World Report,” Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen said. “It is a positive reflection of our students, our teachers and staff, and our community as a whole. I can’t say enough about the effort that everyone puts into a student’s education at Crestview Local Schools.”

The publication uses criteria gathered from state tests compared to other schools within the same state, looks for above average performance of economically disadvantaged students on state tests, and factors in graduation rates along with college-readiness performance. Schools are not separated by size or setting, rural, metro or urban.

Other notable rankings for Crestview included a tie for first on graduation rate which was at 100 percent and 20th in the state on State Assessment Performance Rank.

Van Wert is ranked No. 160 in Ohio and No. 4,196 nationally. Lincolnview is ranked No. 425 in Ohio and No. 11,066 nationally. Delphos Jefferson was included in local rankings, 263rd in Ohio and No. 6,687 nationally.

Wayne Trace is ranked No. 227 in Ohio and No. 5,831 nationally and Parkway is ranked No. 305 in Ohio and No. 7,864 nationally.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Ottawa Hills, in Lucas County, is ranked No. 1 among Ohio high schools and No. 131 nationally.

The magazine’s fully searchable rankings and database can be found by clicking here.