Evergreen Garden Club to sell perennials

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Evergreen Garden Club will hold its annual perennial plant sale in the annex of the Van Wert County Fair Board Building at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

Perennial plants will be dug from garden club members’ own gardens and sold at a very reasonable price. A large selection of many different varieties will be for sale.

All proceeds from the sale will be used for civic beautification projects sponsored by the Evergreen Garden Club. Some of those projects include purchasing, planting and maintaining the flowers in Fountain Park; maintaining the herb garden at the Van Wert County Historical Museum; maintaining the friendship garden at Camp Clay, and decorating the Brumback Library for the Christmas holiday season.

In addition to the annual sale, the Van Wert County Ag Society’s third annual Spring Fest will take place at the fairgrounds, with vendors, food, crafts, a car show and many other activities.