Knights, Lancers enjoy NWC victories

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 12 Ada 2 (six innings)

CONVOY — Carson Hunter had five RBIs to spark Crestview to a six inning 12-2 win over Ada on Thursday.

Hunter doubled in Ayden Lichtensteiger and Nate Lichtle in the first inning, then hit an inside the park home run the plated Isaac Kline and Lichtensteiger in the bottom of the third that gave the Knights an 11-1 advantage.

Lichtensteiger, who finished with three RBIs and three runs scored, hit a first inning triple that scored Kline and Parker Speith and Crestview led 8-0 after one inning.

Litchle finished with a game high three hits.

Bryson Penix pitched the first four innings and struck out five while allowing four hits and walking two. Parker Speith pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a hit while fanning three.

Crestview (9-3, 5-1 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace today.

Lincolnview 10 Allen East 0 (five innings)

Landon Price pitched a one hitter and No. 5 Lincolnview won for the 11th time in 11 games with a five inning 10-0 NWC victory over Allen East on Thursday.

Price struck out 10 and walked three in the complete game victory.

Lincolnview took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Cole Binkley singled home Brandon Renner, and Price stole home.

The remaining eight runs came in the eighth. Binkley scored on an error, Carson Fox stole home, Caden Hanf scored on a bases loaded walk, Price drove in Evan Miller, Binkley singled in Jack Dunlap and Renner, then Dane Ebel’s two-RBI single scored Price and Binkley for the final margin.

The Lancers (11-3, 5-0 NWC) are scheduled to face No. 13 Fort Loramie at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Softball

Crestview 8 Ada 1

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 19-1 (7-0 NWC) with an 8-1 win over Ada on Thursday.

Katelyn Castle had two hits and five RBIs in the win,

The Lady Knights will play at Defiance on Monday.

Lincolnview 13 Allen East 1 (five innings)

Makayla Jackman hit a grand slam and Lincolnview defeated Allen East 13-1 in five innings on Thursday.

Addysen Stevens and Braxton Sherrick each drove in two runs. The Lady Lancers led 8-0 after the first inning, then added four more runs in the third. On the mound, Taylor post struck out seven batters.

Lincolnview (14-3, 4-1 NWC) will play at Kalida today.