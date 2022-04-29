ODOT to start new construction projects

VW independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County during the week of May 2. All work is weather permitting.

The U.S. 30 passing (left) lane between the Marsh Road overhead and John Brown Road will close Monday, May 2, for approximately five days for work to remove the pavement in the median at Dutch John Road. Access to cross the divided highway at Dutch John Road will permanently be removed and converted to right in and right out access only.

U.S 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road may have lane restrictions at the intersection for utility related work. The work is related to construction of a future roundabout at the intersection. Restrictions will occur throughout May after which major construction on the project will begin.

State Route 637 between the Paulding County line and U.S. 224 will be restricted to one lane May 3-4 for pavement repairs.

State Route 697, just west of Delphos, will be restricted to one lane on May 5 for pavement repairs.

In addition, Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between Dutch John Road and Flagler Street in the city of Van Wert will be restricted to local traffic only beginning May 16 for approximately three weeks for sanitary line replacement and will be restricted to one lane of traffic periodically from John Brown to Washington Street through October. The project includes resurfacing and shoulder widening between John Brown Road and U.S. 127/Washington Street.