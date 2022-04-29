Trace Adkins will perform at the NPAC

VW independent staff and submitted information

This is certain to be a treat for fans of country music.

Country icon and film sensation Trace Adkins has included the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as a stop on his 25th anniversary tour, “The Way I Wanna Go” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22.

Country music star Trace Adkins will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. Photo provided

In his 25-year career in country music, Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations and garnered over two billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances and has expanded his career to include film and TV acting.

He broke out in 1996 with the debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud, cracking the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with Every Light In the House Is On and following with the No. 1 smash, This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing). Since then, Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic Country minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern country through fun-filled hits like Honky Tonk Badonkadonk and Hillbilly Bone with Blake Shelton.

Adksins will celebrate the silver anniversary of his album debut in 2021 with The Way I Wanna Go, doing exactly what he always has – mixing pure country reverence with standout collaborations featuring Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder on harmonica and more. His newest single Where The Country Girls At, featuring Luke Bryan and Pitbull, is available everywhere now. Find out more about Adkins at www.TraceAdkins.com.

Tickets from $69-119 are on sale now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the general public on Friday, May 13. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities for all Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.